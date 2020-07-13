4 monkeys dogs die of electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

4 monkeys, 4 dogs die of electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Tihidi: In a sad development four dogs and four monkeys died of electrocution in Odisha. The incident took place in Kaliapada in Kubera panchayat under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district.

As per reports, as many as four dogs and four monkeys died after coming in contact with an electrocuted fence. According to the land owner, he had electrocuted the fences after monkeys often visited his land to consume/destroy crops.

As per the locals the monkeys became unconscious after coming in contact with the fence and died after some time. Four stray dogs who were wandering at the spot too came in contact with the fence and died.

After the matter became viral on social media the land owner reportedly threw the dead bodies of the monkeys and dogs at some other place.

You might also like
State

Man found dead inside vehicle under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar

State

COVID19 recoveries cross 9000-mark in Odisha as 505 more patients recover

State

Motivational speaker Aditya’s suicide note sent to Handwriting Bureau for…

State

Odisha allows home isolation of asymptomatic & mildly symptomatic COVID19…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.