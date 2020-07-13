4 monkeys, 4 dogs die of electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Tihidi: In a sad development four dogs and four monkeys died of electrocution in Odisha. The incident took place in Kaliapada in Kubera panchayat under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district.

As per reports, as many as four dogs and four monkeys died after coming in contact with an electrocuted fence. According to the land owner, he had electrocuted the fences after monkeys often visited his land to consume/destroy crops.

As per the locals the monkeys became unconscious after coming in contact with the fence and died after some time. Four stray dogs who were wandering at the spot too came in contact with the fence and died.

After the matter became viral on social media the land owner reportedly threw the dead bodies of the monkeys and dogs at some other place.