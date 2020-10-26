4 Missing As ‘Black Rose’ Wreckage Causes Trawler To Sink Off Odisha’s Paradip Coast

Paradip: Four fishermen have reportedly gone missing as their trawler hit the submerged wreck of ‘Black Rose’ off Paradip coast today.

According to reports, as many as 9 fishermen had ventured into the sea on a fishing trawler called ‘Mini’

As the trawler driver failed to navigate the route, the commercial fishing vessel hit wreckage of sunken ‘Black Rose’ following which the vessel capsized in the sea.

It is however noteworthy that five fishermen have been rescued but, search operations are still underway.

The Mongolian-flagged vessel ‘Black Rose’ had capsized in Bay of Bengal on September 9, 2009. The cargo ship, registered with UK-based South of England P&I Club, had no valid document and even the insurance papers deposited by the vessel owner was found to be fake.

Efforts are still on to trace four other fishermen who are still missing.