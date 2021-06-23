4 minors rescued from Baitarani River at Anandpur in Odisha

Keonjhar: Four minors have been rescued from Baitarani river at Anandpur sub-division in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the minors belong to New Colony of ward no 12 under Anandpur Municipality area.

The four minors went to take bath at the Baitarani river following which two of them swept away along with the heavy flow of water. The other two also swept away while trying to help them, added reports.

Thereafter all of them were trapped in the middle of the river.

On getting the information, the Anandpur fire fighters immediately arrived at the spot and safely rescued the minors from the river.