Koraput: In a tragic incident, four minor boys were killed after motorcycle they were riding skid off the road and fell into a trench yesterday in Koraput district of Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Mohanty (15) son of Gopal Mohanty, Prashant Khara(16) son of Narsingh Khara, Sashi Khil(11) son of Maheshwar Khil and Krushna Hantal(12) son of Sanu Hantal of Padua village in Nandapur Tehsil of Koraput.

According to sources, the incident took place 200 metres from Padua Dak Bunglow near an u-turn. The four minor boys were travelling on a motorcycle, when the bike rider lost control and fell into the ditch after hitting a tree.

Later on Padua police on receiving information reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the ditch and sent it for postmortem.