4 Migrants Critical As Bus Overturns Near Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: Four migrants have been reported to be critical and more than 40 have sustained injuries as the bus in which they were travelling overturned.

The accident has taken place on NH 60 near Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar area of Balasore today.

The driver of the bus lost control over the wheels following which it overturned leading to the mishap.

Police and Fire personnel rushed to the spot on getting the information. The victims have been admitted to the Jaleswar Community Health Centre.