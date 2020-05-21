4 Migrants Critical As Bus Overturns Near Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: Four migrants have been reported to be critical and more than 40 have sustained injuries as the bus in which they were travelling overturned.

The accident has taken place on NH 60 near Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar area of Balasore today.

The driver of the bus lost control over the wheels following which it overturned  leading to the mishap.

Police and Fire personnel rushed to the spot on getting the information. The victims have been admitted to the Jaleswar Community Health Centre.

You might also like
State

50 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar Airport To Become Touch-Free, New SOP Issued For Air Travelers

State

Rath Construction Work Restarts In Puri, Post Cyclone Amphan Break

State

Flight Operations To Resume From May 25, Bhubaneswar Airport In Complete Readiness

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.