4 members of gold chain snatchers’ gang arrested in Puri of Odisha

Puri: In a major crackdown, Puri Police on Sunday arrested at least four members of an inter district gold chain snatchers’ gang in Odisha. The Baliapanda Police have seized a gun, a live bullet, 7 gold chains, 2 gold rings, 7 mobile phones and Rs 6 thousand cash along with a bike.

As per reports, these miscreants are involved in a racket of gold chain and other jewellery items snatching. This is an inter district gang and many cases are pending against name of each of the members in different Police Stations of Puri. It was informed by Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

The miscreants were arrested by Baliapanda Police and forwarded to the Court today. Further investigation of the case is underway.