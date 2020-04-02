4 killed
Representational image (File Photo)

4 Members Of A Family Killed Mercilessly In Odisha’s Sundergarh, Reason Unknown

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Sundergarh: 4 members of a family have been mercilessly killed in Sundergarh district of Odisha. These murders have caused a fear and unrest among residents of Mahuradiha village under Kurudega police limits.

The village is situated in the Odisha-Jharkhand border. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

Related News

Liquor Flows In Niali Amid Closure Of Liquor Shops In Odisha…

India’s Exclusive Covid-19 Hospital Open In…

More Than 30 Labourers Rescued From Odisha’s…

All Panchayats In Odisha To Get Exclusive Coronavirus…

They have seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

The probable reason is said to be land dispute or Mahula collection.

Investigations are on.

You might also like
State

Liquor Flows In Niali Amid Closure Of Liquor Shops In Odisha Due To Covid-19

State

India’s Exclusive Covid-19 Hospital Open In Odisha’s KIMS and Ashwini

State

More Than 30 Labourers Rescued From Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Amid Coronavirus Lock…

State

All Panchayats In Odisha To Get Exclusive Coronavirus Center, Says Government

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.