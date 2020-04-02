Sundergarh: 4 members of a family have been mercilessly killed in Sundergarh district of Odisha. These murders have caused a fear and unrest among residents of Mahuradiha village under Kurudega police limits.

The village is situated in the Odisha-Jharkhand border. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

They have seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

The probable reason is said to be land dispute or Mahula collection.

Investigations are on.