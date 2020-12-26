Bhadrak: The Odisha police have nabbed a four member gang of thieves in Bhadrak district.

Among the four thieves, two of them were arrested from Bhubaneswar while the other two were arrested from Hasanabad in Bhadrak.

As per reports, the gang of four have stolen several items from Hasanabad Hospital, Panchayat Office and from many other local shops in the last few days.

The Dhusuri police tracked down their mobile and arrested them. About 3 lakhs of stolen belongings have been confiscated from them.