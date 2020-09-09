4 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Odisha

Kandhamal: At least four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces at Ghumi and Dhuseri forest under Belghar police limits in Kandhamal district, informs Kalahandi SP.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of security forces had launched a raid in the Lankagarh forest on the Maoist camp at Kalahandi-Kandhamal border.

As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.

The CRPF Jawans are conducting search operation in the area, said sources.