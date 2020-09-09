4 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal: At least four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces at Ghumi and Dhuseri forest under Belghar police limits in Kandhamal district, informs Kalahandi SP. 

Acting on a tip-off, a team of security forces had launched a raid in the Lankagarh forest on the  Maoist camp at Kalahandi-Kandhamal border.

Related News

Odisha: Missing Engineer’s Body Found After 2 Days From Dam…

Maoist Poster Surfaces In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

Maoists torch vehicles engaged in road construction in…

Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives In Odisha As Death Toll Rises…

As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.

The CRPF Jawans are conducting search operation in the area, said sources.

You might also like
State

Odia Cinematographer Gagarin Mishra Passes Away At 67

State

4 Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of A Minor In Odisha’s Capital

State

COVID-19 Claims 11 Lives In Odisha Today, Toll Mounts to 580

State

3748 Covid Positives in Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,35,130

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7