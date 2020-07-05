Maoist
Representative image

4 Maoists Killed In An Encounter in Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Four Maoists including a women were killed during an exchange of fire between the ultras and security forces at Sirla forest near Tumudibandh area in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off regarding a Maoist camp, DVP and SOG jawans raided the spot in the early hours of the morning. An exchange of fire broke out between the Maoists and the jawans, in which the Maoists sustained injuries and bullets.

The operation was based on intelligence reports relating to the presence of Maoist camp in the area.

The deceased Maoists have been identified as members of KKBN division. The Odisha Government had announced prize money on the deceased Maoists.

Arms and ammunition, including three license rifle, two country made pistol and huge cache of weapons have been seized from the site of the encounter. Combing operation in the area has been intensified.

