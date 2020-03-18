Bhubaneswar: 4 Male Asiatic lions and one pair of Fox from Kanan Pendari Zoo Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh have reached Nandankanan.

The pride of lions and pair of foxes reached the zoo 11:45pm under the Animal Exchange Programme approved by Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

The Zoo of Bilaspur will take one pair of Hippopotamus shortly.

With the addition of these species, the number of Lions at Nandankanan has increased to 15 (8 Males+ 7 Females) and the number of Fox has gone up to 4 (2 Male + 2 Female).