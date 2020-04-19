Cuttack: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Commissionerate Police has decided to relocate four major vegetable markets here in Odisha with view to ensure easily availability of the vegetables for the consumers and maintain the social distancing norms.

The relocations of four vegetable markets will be come into effect on Monday, an official said.

Here is a detail of relocations of vegetable markets in Cuttack

Balubazar vegetable market

Vegetable vendors stationed on Nayasarak road in Balu Bazar vegetable market, will be shifted to Ring Road in front of Sishu Bhawan. However, the vegetable vendors sitting inside Balu Bazar will be allowed to continue vending by maintaining a minimum distance of 12 feet.

Krishak Bazar market

Greens vendors sitting on Ring Road near Krishak Bazar will be relocated to the four- lane road connecting Ashwini Hospital at Sector 10. They will be allotted the northern side flank of the road.

Nuabazar Market

The vegetable vendors sitting on the Nuabazar Road will be shifted to the field near TOP. The fish market will continued to sit on the flyover as before.

Chhatrabazar Market

The vegetable vendors sitting on the Link road and between Dolomundai and Khan Nagar will be shifted to two open fields—one near Ganesh field and the other at Nikei field—located near Chhatrabazar crossing. No vegetable retail shops will be allowed to sit inside Chhatrabazar.

Besides other vegetable vendors sitting on different roads inside the millennium city of the State will be shifted to nearby open fields/roads with minimum traffic, the official added saying that no vegetable vendors will be allowed to sit on any other road inside Cuttack.