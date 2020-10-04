bus accident in odisha
4 Labourers Critically Injured As Bus Overturns On NH-326 In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: A bus has overturned near Malkangiri district on National Highway (NH) No. 326 of Odisha in which 4 labourers have been critically injured. The accident has taken place near Champakhari area.

The Injured Labourers At The Hospital
The  mini-bus was travelling  from Sonepur district in Odisha to Andhra Pradesh.

There were 27 labourers in the bus they were travelling for work.

The injured were treated at the nearby hospital. Others went back to the village as they did not have any more money to travel.  They have appealed to the government to help them.

