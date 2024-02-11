4 killed, several injured in collision between pick-up van and truck in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Atleast four people were killed while several others sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck at Junion village under Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district on Sunday morning.



Report says, the pick-up vehicle carrying passengers from Lakhanpur Beheraguda at around 10.30 am was hit by a speeding truck coming from opposite direction near Junion village. Following which four people lost their life on the spot and more than six people sustained injuries.

On being informed about the accident, the Lakhanpur police reached the spot and shifted the injured people to the Lakhanpur Community Health Center (CHC) for medical aid.

It has reported that some injured people health condition is stated to be critical.