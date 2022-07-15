4 killed, more than 20 critical due to diarrhoea in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Rayagada: As many as four persons have so far died due to diarrhoea in Rayagada district of Odisha in the last few days while more than 20 persons have fallen sick after getting affected by the deadly disease. Looking into the situation the probability of spread of this disease cannot be denied. The sick persons have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

As per reports, diarrhoea spread in the Kashipur block of Rayagada district while four persons have been killed and more than 20 have been admitted to the hospital for treatment due to diarrhoea.

The disease has reportedly been spread to Tikiri, Gobarighati, Jalakura, Dudukabahal, Badamaribhata, Kakudipadar and Routghati villages of the district in the Kashipur block of the district.

Yet, the villagers have complained that although the disease has claimed four lives and many people have been affected so far, no doctor’s team have arrived in the village to treat the ailing people.