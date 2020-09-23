Malkangiri: Maoists killed four civilians on Wednesday after abducting them on the suspicion them of being police informer in Kurcheli village under Gangalur police station of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur area near Malkangiri border of Odisha.

As per reports, the red-rebels first abducted the four civilians after suspecting them as police informers and then beat them to death in front of hundreds of people of the village.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. After the postmortem, the bodies were handover to their family members.

It is very unfortunate that the maiosts are committing such heinous acts and creating fear among the people as their influence is decreasing in the area, said Bijapur SP.