4 killed as cattle laden truck overturns in Odisha’s Sambalpur dist

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, as many as four persons were killed in a road accident in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Thursday night after a cattle laden truck met an accident. The incident took place at the Katapali Chowk on the National Highway no. 53 under Burla Police limits.

As per reports, a cattle laden truck had been parked at Katapali chhak under Burla Police limits yesterday night. The drivers and others of the truck were cooking food in front of the truck for dinner.

At about 10.45 pm another truck which was on its way from Bargarh to Sambalpur hit another truck from the rear side and fled from the scene. As a result, the driver of this truck lost control over the steering and hit the cattle laden truck that had been parked on the road.

As a result the cattle laden truck overturned and the four persons who were preparing meal were pressed under it.

After getting information from the local people, Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. However, by then, three people had been killed on the spot. The fourth person who had sustained critical injury was rushed to the Burla hospital. However, the doctors there announced him brought dead.

Further investigation of the case is underway.