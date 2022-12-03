4 killed after car rams into roadside tree in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Umerkote: At least four persons were killed and one critically injured after a car rammed into a roadside tree near Saraguda under Dabugaon police limits in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Koraput.

According to sources, the vehicle was headed from Umerkote to Nabarangpur when the accident occurred. Three persons lost their lives on the spot while two others received critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital in Koraput for treatment. However, another persons succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The deceased persons were from Nabarangpur. Further reports awaited.