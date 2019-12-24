4 killed, 6 critical as bus, bolero collide head-on in Angul

Angul: At least four persons including three women were killed while six others critically injured after the Bolero (four-wheeler) in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus in Odisha’s Angul district late last night.

The incident occurred near Katada on National Highway-55 under Jarapada police limits in the district at around 2 AM on Tuesday when a private bus, travelling from Bhubaneswar to Ib-Thermal, rammed the Bolero en route to Puri from Chhattisgarh.

The Bolero, carrying the members of two families from Chhattisgarh, was heading towards Jagannath dham in Puri , sources said.

Three women of a family and the driver of the Bolero reportedly died on the spot while six other occupants of the vehicle sustained severe injuries.

On being informed, local police and Fire brigade officials immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured persons with the help of the locals.

The injured persons were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital here. Later, one of them was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was deteriorated.

Meanwhile, police began an investigation in this connection.