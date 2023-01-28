State

4 Killed, 4 injured in head-on collision between auto and pick-up van in Keonjhar

Four persons were killed and four others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between auto-rickshaw and pickup van in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Atleast four persons were killed and four others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between auto-rickshaw and pickup van near Basantpur under Pandapada police limits in Keonjhar.

The deceased persons were residents of Sankamandara village in Harichandan block of Keonjhar district.

Report says, the auto carrying passengers were returning to their village after selling vegetables, when the speeding pick up van coming from opposite direction collided with the auto-rickshaw. Following which four persons died on the spot and four others sustained serious injuries.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) in Keonjhar.

