4 Killed, 25 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Odisha

Boudh/ Keonjhar: At least four persons were killed and 25 others sustained injuries following two road accidents in Odisha’s Boudh and Keonjhar districts.

In the first incident, a private passenger bus hit an SUV at Kiakata Chhak on the border of Boudh-Angul yesterday late night killing the drivers of the vehicles on the spot.

The road mishap also left 25 persons injured, said sources adding that eight travelers who received critical injuries due to the accident are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla of Sambalpur district.

The 17 other persons have been admitted at Boudh hospital for treatment, informed the sources.

In the second such case of accident, two persons were killed after two trucks collided head-on on the NH 20 in Biragobindapru chhak in Anandapur in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased persons are said to be the drivers of the trucks.

Ghasipura Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital for postmortem.

The cops have initiated an investigation into the matter. They have seized the trucks.