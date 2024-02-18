4 killed, 12 injured as 2 vehicles of wedding parties meet with an accident in Odisha

Koraput: At least four persons were killed while 12 others were injured as two vehicles of wedding parties met with accidents in two separate district of Odisha- Koraput and Cuttack.

In the first unfortunate incident, at least two persons were killed while 12 others were injured after wedding party’s van met with an accident near Kaliaguda under Borigumma police limits of the district this evening.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the vehicle, bearing registration number – OR 10E 3700 – hit the roadside barricade while the marriage party was returning from Narayanpatna.

Some people, who were passing through the route noticed the vehicle and informed the police about the matter and carried out the rescue operation.

All the injured here rushed to the Borigumma hospital for treatment. The bodies of the two deceased were also sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the Borigumma police has started an investigation into the matter. A pall of gloom descended on the locality following the road accident at a time when everyone was happy for the weeding program.

In another related incident, two people were killed after their bike hit a roadside tree near Badamba Beliapal village in Cuttack district today. The deceased were identified as Muna Sahu and Rakesh Panda of Badamba Beliapal village.

The bike accident took place while Muna Sahu and Rakesh Panda were going to attend a friend’s reception in a place under Kanpur police limits in the district. The locals rescued both of them and rushed them to Kanpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, the doctors declared both them brought dead.