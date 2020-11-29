4 Injured In Dacoits and Villagers Clash In Odisha

Soro: Four villagers were critically injured by a gang of unidentified people, suspected to be dacoits in Haridapada village under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

A group of seven miscreants intercepted one Sudam Charan Bauli at Pitakalia Chhak while he was returning home.

Sudam telephoned his family for help, after which the dacoits on gunpoint attacked him. Some villagers reached the spot on hearing Sudam’s scream.

The dacoits also attacked the villagers with sharp weapons.

A violent clash erupted between the dacoits and the villagers, following which Sudam and the villagers sustained critical injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, Soro police reached and overpowered one miscreant, Pradyumna Senapati of Marshaghai, Kendrapara.