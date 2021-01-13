Bhubaneswar: As many as four persons sustained injury following an armed group clash in Unit 6 area in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, two rival groups got engaged in a group clash in Odisha capital on Wednesday evening. While they reportedly attacked each other with sharped weapons blank shots were also fired.

After getting information Capital Police reached the spot and took hold of the situation. The injured persons have been admitted to Capital hospital.

Past enmity is believed to be the reason behind the group clash.