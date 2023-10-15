4 injured as truck overturns and hits car in Koraput

Koraput: Atleast 4 people sustained critical injuries after cattle feed laden truck loses control and toppled on car at NH-26 in Koraput on Sunday morning.

The four injured have been rescued and shifted to Koraput hospital.

According to sources, the speeding cattle feed laden truck lost control over its wheels and overturned. It then hit a car which was passing by at that moment. Following which four people in the car sustained critical injuries.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled from the scene and the locals informed that the driver was in a drunken state.