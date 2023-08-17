4 injured as car overturns in the capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There has been a car accident in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on late Wednesday night, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the four passengers of the car have been injured in the accident. The accident took place near Jaydev Vatika in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

The area comes under the Bharatpur police station limits. The locals immediately informed the rescue team of the fire department. The police and the rescuers rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

The injured passengers of the car have been admitted to the hospital. Detailed reports awaited in this case.