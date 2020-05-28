Bhubaneswar: At least four persons including a minor girl and a woman died due to lightning strike in four separate cases in different districts of Odisha today.

In the first case a minor girl was killed in lightning strike when she was working in the corn field in Tendra village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Jamda Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy. An investigation is underway in this matter.

In the second case a youth died in Baliapala block of Balasore district when he was working in the prawn gheri. The deceased has been identified as Upendra Singh.

In the third case a woman named Annapurna Rana died in Bhogarai block in Balasore district.

And in the fourth case a man was killed in Kodanda village under Bhanjanagar Police limits in Ganjam district. He was admitted to the hospital who later succumbed. The deceased has been identified as Trinath Das of the village.

All these four people died due to lightning strike.