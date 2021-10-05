4 including Album director held for illegal trading of firearms in Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as four persons, including an album director were arrested on Tuesday by Commissionerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha on the charges of illegal trading of firearms. Firearms and live ammunitions were seized from their possession, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The accused persons have been identified as Gyana Ranjan Sahoo alias Naba (40), of Jhinkiria in Cuttack Sadar, Prakash Rout alias Papu (35) of Sankarpur Diha Sahi, Pramod Kumar Rout alias Jitu (43), the album director of Balabhadrapur, Bali Sahi and Susanta Parida (49) of Gatirout Patana under Chauliaganj PS.

As per reports, at about 10 am on Tuesday, on receipt of reliable information that veteran antisocial Naba alias Gyana Ranjan Saha was moving suspiciously near Jhanjirmangala Gada being armed with deadly weapons (fire arms), SI Dillip Mohanty with other staff of Badambadi PS immediately rushed to the spot and nabbed him.

Upon search one 7.65 mm Country made pistol loaded with 02 rounds of live ammunitions were seized from his exclusive possession.

On further interrogation he disclosed that the same has been purchased from one Prakash Rout of Diha Sahi under Badambadi PS who is professionally dealt with trading of illegal arms and ammunition procuring the same form his brother in Law and professional Arms Dealer Tukna Swain of Talcher.

Based on his information Prakash Rout was apprehended. During his personal search four round of 9mm live ammunition, four rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunitions and two rounds of .38 mm live ammunitions were seized from him.

During interrogation of arms dealer Prakash Rout, Pramod Rout of Sankarpur Badambadi and Susanta Parida of Gatirout Patana Chauliaganj were apprehended.

On their personal search, one sixer with 02 live ammunitions were seized from Pramod Rout and one Country made 9 mm Pistol loaded with two nos. of live ammunitions were seized from Susanta Parida. On verification it has been ascertained that they increased their criminal network for clandestine supply and sale of fire arms and ammunitions to the antisocials/criminals of Cuttack and other districts under the direction and conspiracy of Professional Arms Dealer Tukuna Swain of Angul.

Their objective is to augment the devastating effect of criminality in every nook and corner of the society by spreading the arms trading network for heavy earnings as well as for creating a fearful atmosphere in order to extort Dada Bati from the businessman, contractor, Balighat etc during this Puja season.

They have been arrested and to be forwarded. Further investigation is continuing to uncover their involvement in some other cases which are under verification from other districts. Further report will follow.