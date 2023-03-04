4 including a child critical as car catches fire after hitting electric pole in Puri

Puri: Atleast four persons including a child sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling hit into a electricity pole near Biragovindpur under Satyabadi block in Puri district on Saturday.

Report says, the ill fated car lost control over its wheels and hit into a electricity pole. Due to short circuit, the car caught fire and burst into flames. Following which four people in the car sustains critical injuries.

On being informed about the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames.

(This is a developing story)