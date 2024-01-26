4 hurt due to ‘political rivalry’ in Bhadrak district of Odisha

Bhadrak: As many as three persons were injured in an attack which is said to be due to political rivalry in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The incident took place the Chirala village under Guagadia panchayat in Basudevpur police limits of the district.

The injured persons have been identified as Upendra Mallick, Pushpanali Mallick and Laxmipriya Mallick.

As per reports, the three persons were attacked due to political rivalry. They have lodged a complaint in the police station where they have mentioned that they were attacked after quitting a certain political party and joined BJP. They had reportedly quit the party and talked to the panchayat level leaders of BJD and joined the saffron party.