Jagatsinghpur: Four human skulls have been recovered from the riverbed of Paika river in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. The police suspect it to be a case of witchcraft.

This shocking incident has been reported near Krushnandapur village under Tirtol Tehsil in Jagatsinghapur from where four human skulls have been recovered by the police.

The exact reason for the skulls being strewn there and the motive behind is still being investigated. The police had detained a person and questioned him about alleged sorcery but, later on he was released.

Nothing relevant could be obtained from him. The police are investigating further into the matter and have sent the skulls for scientific test.