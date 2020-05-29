Representational Image

4 Human Skulls Recovered From Riverbed In Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, Witchcraft Suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: Four human skulls have been recovered from the riverbed of Paika river in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. The police suspect it to be a case of witchcraft.

This shocking incident has been reported near Krushnandapur village under Tirtol Tehsil in Jagatsinghapur from where four human skulls have been recovered by the police.

The exact reason for the skulls being strewn there and the motive behind is still being investigated. The police had detained a person and questioned him about alleged sorcery but, later on he was released.

Nothing relevant could be obtained from him. The police are investigating further into the matter and have sent the skulls for scientific test.

 

You might also like
State

Man kills son, buries body in backyard in Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

Senior BJD leader, 2 others die of asphyxiation after fire mishap in Berhampur

State

4, including minor girl, woman killed in separate cases of lightning strike in Odisha

State

Odisha Governor contributes Rs 11 lakh to CMRF for Cyclone Amphan relief

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.