Fire by Lightning
4 Houses Catch Fire Due To Lightning, Govt Subsidy And Ration Turn Into Ashes In Odisha’s Kendrapada

By KalingaTV Bureau
Marsaghai: 4 houses catch fire after lightning struck them in Marsaghai block of Kendrapada district in Odisha.

The houses belonged to Bijay Mallick and Anand Mallick. Valuable documents were lost in the fire.

The State Government Advance subsidy and PDS rations for 3 months were also reduced to ashes in the fire. As both the family belong to the labour class, they are pleading for government help to recover from their losses.

After being informed about the incident the Village Sarpanch helped the family members with clothes and assured them of government assistance.

