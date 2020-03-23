4 from Odisha killed in road accident in West Bengal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: At least four persons from Odisha were killed and five others injured after a lorry hit a car in West Bengal on Monday.

The accident occurred on NH 60 near Nekursuni under Dantan police station limits in Paschim-Medinipur district when the victims were heading towards Odisha in a car following the cancellation of train service in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Simulia and Kharia area in Balasore district of Odisha.

The injured persons have been admitted  to a nearby hospital.

Both the drivers of the car and the lorry involved in the accident reportedly fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, Dantan police  started an investigation in this connection.

