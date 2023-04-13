4 from Odisha in India’s First Ever Blind Women Cricket Team

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of delightful news, as many as four players from Odisha have been chosen in the India Blind Women Cricket Team.

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has congratulated the girls from Odisha for getting place in the first-ever Blind Women Cricket Team in India.

The girls who have been selected in the Indian Blind Women Cricket Team are Jhilli Birua, Phula Saren, Padmini Tudu and Basanti Hansda.

They are a part of India’s maiden 17-member Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind for the upcoming T20 Bilateral Series to be played in Nepal.

The CM has conveyed his best wishes to the team. Odisha Chief Minister has shared a tweet in this regard on his official twitter page;

Congratulate girls from #Odisha, Jhilli Birua, Phula Saren, Padmini Tudu & Basanti Hansda for making it to the India’s maiden 17-member Women’s Cricket Team for Blind for the upcoming T20 Bilateral Series to be played in Nepal. Best wishes to the team. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/hu821Q4o0I — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 12, 2023

