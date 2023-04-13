4 from Odisha in India’s First Ever Blind Women Cricket Team

In a piece of delightful news, as many as four players from Odisha have been chosen in the India Blind Women Cricket Team.

By Sudeshna Panda
Pic Credit: Official Account of Female Cricket

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has congratulated the girls from Odisha for getting place in the first-ever Blind Women Cricket Team in India.

The girls who have been selected in the Indian Blind Women Cricket Team are Jhilli Birua, Phula Saren, Padmini Tudu and Basanti Hansda.

They are a part of India’s maiden 17-member Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind for the upcoming T20 Bilateral Series to be played in Nepal.

The CM has conveyed his best wishes to the team. Odisha Chief Minister has shared a tweet in this regard on his official twitter page;

Sudeshna Panda

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

