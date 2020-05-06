4 from Jagatsinghpur dist, 1 from Kendrapara dist test COVID positive in Odisha: Tally reaches 185
Jagatsinghpur: Spreading its tentacles to new districts of Odisha Coronavirus spread to Jagatsingpur district of Odisha today. Four persons tested positive for COVID 19 in Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.
Also, another 1 case of COVID positive found in Kendrapara district.
After these five cases, the total number of COVID positive cases in Odisha reaches 185.
The four cases from Jagatsinghpur district constitutes of a 26 year male, a 32 year male, a 30 year male and a 47 year male. All of them are Surat returnees and they are in quarantine.
The case from Kendrapara is a 60 year male. He is a Kolkata returnee.
Contact tracing and follow-up action for all these cases is being done.
4th Health Update, 6th May
Four positive cases in Jagatsinghpur
26 yr Male, 32 yr Male, 30 yr Male & 47 yr Male
(Surat returnees. In quarantine)
One positive case in Kendrapara
60 yr Male
Kolkata returnee
Contact tracing & follow-up action is being done.
Total Case: 185
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 6, 2020