4 new corona cases in Jagatsinghpur

4 from Jagatsinghpur dist, 1 from Kendrapara dist test COVID positive in Odisha: Tally reaches 185

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: Spreading its tentacles to new districts of Odisha Coronavirus spread to Jagatsingpur district of Odisha today. Four persons tested positive for COVID 19 in Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

Also, another 1 case of COVID positive found in Kendrapara district.

After these five cases, the total number of COVID positive cases in Odisha reaches 185.

The four cases from Jagatsinghpur district constitutes of a 26 year male, a 32 year male, a 30 year male and a 47 year male. All of them are Surat returnees and they are in quarantine.

The case from Kendrapara is a 60 year male. He is a Kolkata returnee.

Contact tracing and follow-up action for all these cases is being done.

