Paradeep: 4 fishermen went missing after boat capsized in Mahanadi River

Paradeep: Four fishermen went missing after the boat in which they went for fishing capsized in Mahanadi River in Paradeep of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday.

According to sources, the group of fishermen went to Mahanadi River for fishing on Saturday, when due to high current of water the boat broke and capsized. Following the incident, four fishermen went missing.

After receiving information, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team and police team have reached the spot and initiated a search operation. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.