4 firefighters injured in gas cylinder blast in Odisha

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, as many as four firefighters have been injured in a gas cylinder blast in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

According to reports, the fire service personnel were injured in the gas cylinder blast during a fire fighting operation.

It is worth mentioning that, there was a fire in a shop at Chaurpur under Burla police limits in Sambalpur district which the firefighters were trying to douse when the tragic incident took place.

Among the four fire service personnel who have been injured in the incident, two have been shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital in Sambalpur and two others have been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.