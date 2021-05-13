4 Express Special Trains Cancelled Till May End, See Details
Bhubaneswar: In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled four pairs of Express Special trains till May end in order to break the chain of infection.
Following are the list of trains that have been cancelled:
- 02866/02865 Puri-LTT-Puri Weekly Special Express from Puri on May 18 & 25 and from LTT on May 20 & 27
- 02880/02879 Bhubaneswar-LTT- Bhubaneswar bi-weekly Special Express from Bhubaneswar on May 17, 20, 24 & 27 and from LTT on May19, 22, 26 & 29
- 07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam daily Express Special from Visakhapatnam fromMay 14 to 31 and from Cuddapah from May 15 to June 1
- 02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam daily Express Special from Visakhapatnam from May 14 to 31 and from Lingampalli from May 15 to June 1