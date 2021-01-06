4 Employees Of RSP In Odisha Die Due To Toxic Gas Leak

Rourkela: As many as six employees of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have fallen sick due to a toxic gas leak in the plant in the morning on Wednesday.

According to reports, out of the six employees, four have been said to be critical and have been rushed to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) .

The leak took place in the Coal Chemical Department of the plant in Rourkela.

UPDATE:

Two out of the four critical employees admitted to the IGH, have succumbed following the gas leakage.

UPDATE:

All the four employees who were critical and had been admitted to IGH for treatment have succumbed due to severe health complications arising after the gas leak.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay Saha, Rabindra Sahu, Ganesh Chandra Sahil, Brahmananda Panda.

The Odisha Labour and Employees State Insurance Minister, Susanta Singh has ordered a detailed probe into the matter.