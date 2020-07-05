Bhubaneswar: Odisha police today deputed four DSPs to Ganjam to help the district in containing the spread of the COVID19 virus. The four have already reported for duty in the allotted district of Ganjam.

It is noteworthy that earlier today, the Odisha Government deputed six Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers to Ganjam for public service and to contain the spread of COVID19.

The state government had also appointed two IAS officers as Special ADMs for COVID19 management in Ganjam.