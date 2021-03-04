Bhbuaneswar: In a sad development at least four persons died on Thursday in separate road accidents in different parts of Odisha.

In the first incident, a woman reportedly died while her husband sustained critical injury in a road mishap that took place at Chhanapur chhaka under Balasore Sadar Police station. The accident took place at about 8.30 am today morning when a four wheeler dashed the bike on which the couple were travelling.

As per sources, Dhaneshwar Mishra and his wife Sumitra of Simulia Govindapur were on their way to Salikotha in Jaleswar area when they met the accident. While the woman died on the spot Dhaneshwar has been admitted to Balasore Head quarter hospital in a critical state. After getting information Balasore Sadar Police reached the spot and started action. Investigation of this case is underway.

In another incident, a man, his wife and their minor girl reportedly died in a road accident in Kalahandi district. The accident took place at Dangariguda under Golamunda Police limits when a bus named ‘Jay Jagannath’ rammed the bike, on which the three were travelling. Their identity is yet to be ascertained. The bus was coming from Kegaon and moving towards Dharamgarh.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot, rescued the minor girl and sent her to Dharmagarh Sub divisional hospital in a critical condition. However, in the hospital she reportedly succumbed to the injury.