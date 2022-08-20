4 die in separate incidents of wall collapse in Odisha due to incessant rain

Bhubaneswar: As many as four people died in multiple incidents in separate places of Odisha in wall collapse incidents.

In the first case, two minor girls were killed in the Bholabeda village under Bisoyi Police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha after the wall of their house collapsed. The two girls slept yesterday night along with their father and mother in the night.

When the whole family was asleep the wall of their house collapsed and resultantly the two girls got pressed under the fallen wall. Their father Anil Giri rescued the two girls and rushed them to the hospital but the doctor there declared them dead. Anil Giri had only these two daughters and hence it is a huge setback for the family.

In the second case, a 9 year old boy was killed after getting pressed under the wall of the bathroom in Koraput district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Gandhi Nagar area’s PHD Colony. As per reports, the boy had gone to the bathroom to attend natural call when the wall collapsed on him. Later, his body was recovered by the fire department.

In the third incident, a woman died while her husband sustained critical injury after the wall of their house collapsed due to incessant rain in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat of Sadar block.

The reason behind all these death cases has been reported as wall collapse which has happened due to incessant rain.