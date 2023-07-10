4 die in lightning strike in Angul and Jeypore

Four people died due to thunderstorm in Odisha’s Angul and Jeypore district. In Angul two women died while in Jeypore mother-son duo died.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Angul/Jeypore: In a tragic incident, four people died due to thunderstorm in Odisha’s Angul and Jeypore district. In Angul, two women died while two other were severely injured in the incident.

The two deceased have been identified as Sushma Behera and Peni Behera of Balaramprashad area of the district.

Must Read

Vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj major…

Pick up vans burnt in Jharsuguda district of Odisha!

Yet again violence at dance bar in Bhubaneswar!

According to sources, the two women has gone to collect wood for cooking, when lightning strike them resulting in their sudden demise. While another man and woman were injured in the incident. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

On the other hand, mother-son duo died due to lightning strike in Jeypore of Odisha’s Koraput district. The deceased, identified as Durubuti Halba and her son Deepak a plus two student, were working on their farm when all of sudden rain started pouring along with thunderstorm and lightning. Due to lightning strike the duo died on the spot, while Durubuti’s husband, Lingaraj Halba was critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

You might also like
State

ASI submits affidavit in Orissa HC on completion of jagamohan repair work

State

Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian on a two-day visit to Angul

State

Odisha: Begunia market in Khurda closed indefinitely

State

Sisters critical due to burn injuries in Aul of Odisha!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans