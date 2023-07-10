4 die in lightning strike in Angul and Jeypore

Angul/Jeypore: In a tragic incident, four people died due to thunderstorm in Odisha’s Angul and Jeypore district. In Angul, two women died while two other were severely injured in the incident.

The two deceased have been identified as Sushma Behera and Peni Behera of Balaramprashad area of the district.

According to sources, the two women has gone to collect wood for cooking, when lightning strike them resulting in their sudden demise. While another man and woman were injured in the incident. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

On the other hand, mother-son duo died due to lightning strike in Jeypore of Odisha’s Koraput district. The deceased, identified as Durubuti Halba and her son Deepak a plus two student, were working on their farm when all of sudden rain started pouring along with thunderstorm and lightning. Due to lightning strike the duo died on the spot, while Durubuti’s husband, Lingaraj Halba was critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.