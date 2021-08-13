4 die, 2 critical as Tanker hits Ambulance in Odisha’s Rayagada

Ambulance Tanker accident in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a sad incident at least four persons died while two others sustained grevious injury in a road accident that took place in Rayagada district of Odisha on Friday afternoon. The accident took place near Manjajurakupa under Ambadala Police limits in the district.

As per reports, a private ambulance and a tanker collided with each other today. As a result three people were killed on the spot and three others sustained critical injury. The injured persons were rushed to Muniguda hospital where one of the critical patient succumbed to his injury.

The Ambulance was going from Bisamkatak to Bangomunda of Balangir district when the tanker was on its way to Jharsuguda from Tikiri.

