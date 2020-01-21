4 Dead 3 Critical As Truck Rams Into Shop In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A truck rammed into a makeshift shop in Sambalpur killing four and critically injuring three people. This incident has taken place in Parmanpur area of Sambalpur.

A few makeshift shops had been set up for the ongoing Dhanu Yatra. People were sleeping inside the shops at night when the truck lost control and rammed into the shops.

The incident happened at around 4:15am. The said truck was carrying coal.

Three people who were sleeping inside the shop were crushed to death on the spot. Another person who was critically injured lost his life at the hospital.

The four others are seriously injured and have been admitted in Burla Hospital, they are said to be critical. All the people are said to be residents of Bhutapara.

The local Sasan police reached the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of the locals. The killer truck has also been seized.