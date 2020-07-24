Koraput: Municipality area of Jeypore has been shutdown for four days with effect from July 24 midnight to July 28 midnight, informed the Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra.

However, essential and emergency services such as medical, police, fire, telecom, postal services, sanitation, drinking water, ATMs, movement of goods vehicle via NH, agriculture activities, LPG distribution and petrol pumps will continue to operate during the shutdown.

On the other hand, the district administration has allowed the garage, tyre and spare parts shops besides NH to be open and all banks from 8 am to 2 pm.