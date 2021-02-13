4-Day-Old Baby Missing From Hospital In Koraput District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: A 4-day-old baby girl has been reportedly missing from Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district of Odisha.

It is to be noted that the baby’s mother was admitted to the same hospital. However after her death, her husband left the baby girl with another and went for last rituals of the woman.

Later when he returned to the hospital the baby was missing.

The family members alleged that the baby went missing from Special New-born Care Unit (SNCU).

A missing case has been filed with the Koraput Town Police Station. The cops have started an investigation into the matter based on the CCTV footage of the hospital.

