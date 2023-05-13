4 critical in road accident in Balasore of Odisha

Advertisement

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, an accident has taken in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday, said reliable reports.

The accident took place near the Jagannath Rice Mill in Meitapur on National Highway No. 16 under Balasore District Police Station limits.

A car collided with a truck, said reports. Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, four people were seriously injured in the accident.

All the seriously injured have been rescued and admitted to the nearest medical center, said reliable reports.



Earlier today, in a tragic incident, as many as three people have lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to available information, the accident took place near the Kadei intersection of NH 16 Chandikhol Chattia road in Jajpur.

In the unfortunate incident, as many as three people on the bike died on the spot due to a collision with an unknown vehicle.

The accident happened late last night that is on Friday. The yet-to-be identified deceased persons are said to be from Dharmashala area of Jajpur.

The Dharmashala police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter. The bodies have been seized and sent for postmortem.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.