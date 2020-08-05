Balasore: At least 4 persons were critically injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in Rasalpur village under Balasore block of the district.

According to sources, Soudamini Bag a resident of Rasalpur area was cooking, when gas leaked from the LPG cylinder. Within moments of gas leakage the cylinder caught fire and subsequently exploded.

The explosion set the thatched house on fire and critically injured 4 members of the family. The villagers saw the flames from the house and informed the fire services, who rushed to the spot.

The fire personnel rescued the family members and doused the fire. The family members were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), Balasore.

The condition of two of the family members deteriorated in the DHH. The authorities present there transferred the case to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.