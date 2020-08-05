gas cylinder blast
Representational Image (Credit: medswift)

4 Critical In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: At least 4 persons were critically injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in Rasalpur village under Balasore block of the district.

According to sources, Soudamini Bag a resident of Rasalpur area was cooking, when gas leaked from the LPG cylinder. Within moments of gas leakage the cylinder caught fire and subsequently exploded.

The explosion set the thatched house on fire and critically injured 4 members of the family. The villagers saw the flames from the house and informed the fire services, who rushed to the spot.

The fire personnel rescued the family members and doused the fire. The family members were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), Balasore.

The condition of two of the family members deteriorated in the DHH. The authorities present there transferred the case to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

You might also like
State

Former Odisha Police DG SN Tiwari Passes Away At 81

State

Traffic To Stop For 2 Minutes Today To Observe Silent Prayer For Corona Warriors

State

225 In-Service PG Doctors, 252 PG Doctors Appointed For Covid Duty In Odisha

State

Gyms And Yoga Centers Reopen In Odisha Amid Strict Covid Guidelines

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.