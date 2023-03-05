4 critical as LPG cylinder bursts in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, as many as four persons have been injured in a gas cylinder blast in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

According to reports, the four people were injured in the gas cylinder blast near the small park in the Railway Colony. It is worth mentioning that, the four persons have been critically injured in the tragic incident.

The four persons who have been injured in the incident have been shifted to the Ispat general Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela. The fire department personnel and police have rescued the four people.

The incident took place when LPG was being refilled in the cylinders. The injured persons are workers of the cooking gas distribution agency.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.